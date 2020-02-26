HP Comes Out Swinging in Home Opener

An offensive outburst led Highland Park to its first win of the season, as the Lady Scots thumped Richardson 14-6 on Tuesday in their home opener.

HP had a rough start last week, dropping their first game 15-0 at McKinney before posting four losses and a draw at the Mid-Cities Classic tournament. The Lady Scots (1-5-1) tied Haltom, and fell to Euless Trinity, Lovejoy, Hurst L.D. Bell, and Fort Worth Nolan.

Next up, HP will compete in the Kaitlyn Slidell Tournament beginning Thursday in Richardson before returning home for the District 11-5A opener on March 3 against Carrollton Newman Smith.