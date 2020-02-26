Scots Roll to Playoff Win Over Spruce

Highland Park advanced in the playoffs on Tuesday by using the same approach that got the Scots there in the first place.

Balanced scoring and a strong second-half push lifted HP past Spruce 84-48 in a Class 5A Region II bi-district game. The Scots (25-9) will meet Frisco in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville.

The Timberwolves (12-16) kept the game close early before HP started pulling away after halftime. The Scots outscored Spruce 27-7 in the third quarter to seal the victory in one of its highest-scoring games of the year.

Frisco upset District 10-5A champion Princeton 53-42 in the first round on Tuesday. The Raccoons were the fourth seed from 9-5A, but five of their league losses came by five points or fewer. They have won five straight games overall.