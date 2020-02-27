Crowds Cheer as Special Athletes Live Out Their Hoop Dreams

Costumed comic book heroes greeted the basketball teams entering the main gym at Highland Park High School, but it was the players and volunteers who were super.

The second annual Highland Park ISD Special Olympics Basketball Tournament drew hundreds of players from around the area.

More than 300 volunteers come together to make the tournament happen, HPISD Special Olympics coordinator Tyson Peterson said.

He anticipated more than 500 people would cheer on the teams from the stands.

The district’s Special Olympics program serves students ages 8-22 that have intellectual disabilities and/or “functional limitations in both general learning and adaptive skills.”

Other sports offered include bowling, track and field, tennis, soccer, and aquatics.