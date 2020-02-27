When the organization you lead is called Big Thought, you’re keenly aware of the implications — people expect big ideas, big goals, and big, well, thoughts.

But big thoughts about what?

“The reason why we’re here is because we believe in creating a world where all youth in marginalized communities are equipped to imagine and create their best lives and worlds, and that requires us to shift systems and, quite frankly, shift power,” Big Thought executive director Byron Sanders said.

In short, through the power of art, social and emotional learning, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) applications, Big Thought aims to give children the tools to succeed.

“Youths need to be elevated as co-designers of that world,” he said. “And that happens if we equip them to be creators — and creators are people who have been able to build their creative muscles, who have been able to build social and emotional well-being based on their own personal health, and also their emotional intelligence.

“So we work on three things — building the creative muscle, building social and emotional well-being, and helping them recognize the power of their own voice.”

The organization utilizes in-school, out-of-school, and community partnership programs, with the idea that making imagination part of everyday learning can help achieve that.

By making sure students get high-quality learning experiences (often offered at low-cost or free) that promote creativity as well as social and emotional learning, Big Thought starts this three-pronged approach early.

And its Creative Solutions program, which uses performing and visual arts to re-ignite the imaginations of juvenile offenders also helping them develop skills that will assist them in being career and college ready, has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the state.

The latter, Sanders said, is one of the most successful and longest-running programs the organization offers, with an average recidivism rate of 9 percent.

“This last year’s data that we’ve got back shows that that summer’s recidivism rate was only 4 percent,” he said. “Our 10-year average is now 9 percent. The typical good program will get you anywhere between 30 and 40 percent recidivism rate. That’s a good program.”

But the organization isn’t just content to rest on its already successful programs. The organization announced in February that it is launching Big Thought Institute, a new division aimed at providing professional development, assistance with curriculum design, technical assistance, and other help to various organizations.

Led by senior director Greg Macpherson, the institute will base its consultation services on its own best practices, honed from years of experience to implement programs based on social and emotional learning, experiential learning, and partnerships with the community.