GALLERY: Prince of Pork

On Feb. 9, Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas hosted the national culinary celebration Cochon 555, kicking off the 2020 tour with an epic afternoon of feasting to support and promote responsibly raised heritage breed pork.

Nearly 500 guests, including chefs, somms, butchers, barkeeps, and judges, gathered to support five Dallas-Fort Worth chefs in competition, including Chef Lance McWhorter of Culture ETX, Chef Rich Vana of The Heritage Table, Chef Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José and Chef Christof Syré of LAW at Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas.

Ultimately, Chef Lance McWhorter was crowned Prince of Pork for the Dallas event, selected by judges and attendees to have best utilized an entire Red Wattle and Mangalitsa cross raised by Chubby Dog Farm. Menu highlights included Whipped Lardo Rillettes with Caviar, BBQ Belly Burnt Ends and a Jambon Corn Dog. Chef McWhorter will advance to represent Dallas at Grand Cochon, the national finale in Chicago this September.

(Photos: Max Flatow)

Running in tandem with the chef competition was the Somm Smackdown, where five local sommeliers were challenged to produce the best wine pairings to complement the menu of their partner chef. Daniel Miller of Grace in Fort Worth took home the honors, beating out Don Meyers of Sassetta, Adam Bernstein of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Morgan Wallen of Grape Passion and Aaron Benson of The French Room. Daniel’s selections included a 2014 Cantina della Volta Lambrusco Rosé and a 2014 Marabino Archimede Nero d’Avola.

Sunday’s event raised money to benefit Texas’ Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance, a national organization that supports independent family farmers and protects a healthy and productive food supply for American consumers, and The Council for Healthy Food Systems, its sister organization that provides science-based information to help consumers make choices that improve their health and that of the Earth. Cochon 555 Dallas also partnered with El Centro College to provide local culinary students with experience assisting the participating chefs and butchers.