House of the Month: 3520 Villanova Street

Built in 2019, this modernly designed and Hamptons-inspired home in University Park opens to a vibrant grand entrance, large windows, light oak wood floors, and high ceilings.

The open concept living is perfect for entertaining ambiance. A sleek and clean-lined kitchen features a large eat-in island, Subzero and Wolf appliances, ample storage, a butler’s pantry, and an oversized mudroom. Additional highlights on the first floor include a study and workout room. Double stairwells lead to all five bedrooms, including the master suite. Enjoy entertaining with exceptional indoor-outdoor flow featuring a covered porch and a backyard that has space for a pool.