Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHO YOU GOING TO CALL?

An opportunistic thief grabbed an iPhone 11 Pro from the counter of the Christian Louboutin boutique in Highland Park Village around 4 p.m. Feb. 28 after asking a security guard there to speak to a manager.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Sunday

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 35-year-old man in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue accused of failing to identify, intentionally providing false information, driving without insurance, and warrants.

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 30-year-old woman in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue accused of failing to identify, intentionally providing false information, driving without insurance, and a warrant.

Arrested at 9:51 a.m.: a 56-year-old man in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane for a warrant.

Arrested at 12:27 p.m.: a 37 year old in the 5400 block of Armstrong Parkway accused of reckless damage, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest.

24 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 29-year-old man in the 4600 block of Westside Drive for a warrant.

Arrested at 10:47 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

A crook rifled through a Range Rover in the 3600 block of Harvard Avenue that was left unlocked overnight before 1 p.m., but didn’t take anything.

Before 1:15 p.m., a thief took a pair of tortoise shell men’s Ray-Ban sunglasses and a bag of change from a Lexus NX 200T that was parked in a detached garage in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive overnight.

25 Tuesday

Arrested at 11:57 p.m.: a 41-year-old woman in the 5300 block of Auburndale Avenue accused of possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license, and a warrant.

26 Wednesday

A thief got into an unlocked Volkswagen Jetta in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive overnight before 6:30 a.m. and snagged three pairs of sunglasses and an iPhone charging cable.

29 Saturday

Arrested at 2:13 a.m.: a 44 year old in the 5200 block of Byron Avenue accused of failing to identify, intentionally providing false information, and a warrant.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 43-year-old man in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue accused of driving while intoxicated.

A thief took a bicycle from the front of a house in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive around 5:04 a.m.

Officers found a stolen U-Haul around 4:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

A crook used the credit card information of a woman in the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 5:12 p.m.

A crook used identifying information from a man in the 3000 block of Hanover Street. The incident was reported at 7:49 p.m.

25 Tuesday

Arrested at 6:45 p.m.: a 33-year-old man in the 4000 block of Northwest Parkway for a warrant.

A thief took a Dell laptop from an unlocked vehicle in the 4300 block of Stanhope Drive around 8:05 a.m.

26 Wednesday

A thief took two bicycles from outside a home in the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue overnight before 5 a.m.

A thief took a firearm from the glovebox of a BMW 840i parked in an open garage in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive overnight before 6 a.m.

Arrested at 10 a.m.: a 40-year-old man in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Avenue for a warrant.

27 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 52-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 12:04 a.m.: a 41-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A scoundrel damaged property in the 3200 block of Daniel Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Corvette that was parked in the 3800 block of University Boulevard overnight before 9 a.m.

28 Friday

Arrested at 4:25 p.m.: a 73-year-old woman accused of trespassing in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue.

A thief snagged a purse containing $200, three credit or debit cards, and more from a woman at Snider Plaza around 7:30 p.m.

29 Saturday

A scoundrel damaged a Mercedes in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive around 3:06 p.m.

 

