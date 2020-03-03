Dear Clark to Host Sustainable Fashion Show Benefiting DIFFA

Want to know how to incorporate sustainability into your wardrobe? Attend the ‘Slow Motion Fashion & Hair Happening’ at Dear Clark for a designer fashion show introducing local sustainable brands on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

By shopping the fashion show looks, guests will partially benefit DIFFA in its mission to fight HIV/AIDS.

Along with a discussion of the “slow fashion movement,” guests can enjoy complimentary sips and bites from Breadwinners and Quarter Bar, plus live music by DJ Red Eye.