Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Dear Clark to Host Sustainable Fashion Show Benefiting DIFFA

Want to know how to incorporate sustainability into your wardrobe? Attend the ‘Slow Motion Fashion & Hair Happening’ at Dear Clark for a designer fashion show introducing local sustainable brands on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

By shopping the fashion show looks, guests will partially benefit DIFFA in its mission to fight HIV/AIDS.

Along with a discussion of the “slow fashion movement,” guests can enjoy complimentary sips and bites from Breadwinners and Quarter Bar, plus live music by DJ Red Eye.

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

