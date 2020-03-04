Wednesday, March 4, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Nicolas Gregory and Highland Park wrapped up the regular season with a strong showing. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Gymnasts Prep for Postseason Meets

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , ,

Both Highland Park squads capped the regular season with runner-up finishes in the team standings at optional meets last week.

Clay Staunton led the HP boys at the Rudder Invitational in Bryan, as the freshman claimed the all-around title in addition to gold medals on five events (vault, parallel bars, pommel horse, rings, and horizontal bar).

Meanwhile, the girls placed second at Rockwall-Heath, with Linda Tran taking silver on uneven bars and Kennedy Downing winning bronze on vault.

The Scots will have a few weeks to prepare for the two-day district meet beginning March 31 at Brandenburg Middle School in Garland. Top finishers will advance to the regional meet on April 15-16 in Rockwall.

You May Also Like

HP Sophomore Takes All-Around in Saginaw

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Wraps Optional Season With Title

Staff Report 0

Downing, Tran Lead Lady Scots to Title

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *