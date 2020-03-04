HP Gymnasts Prep for Postseason Meets

Both Highland Park squads capped the regular season with runner-up finishes in the team standings at optional meets last week.

Clay Staunton led the HP boys at the Rudder Invitational in Bryan, as the freshman claimed the all-around title in addition to gold medals on five events (vault, parallel bars, pommel horse, rings, and horizontal bar).

Meanwhile, the girls placed second at Rockwall-Heath, with Linda Tran taking silver on uneven bars and Kennedy Downing winning bronze on vault.

The Scots will have a few weeks to prepare for the two-day district meet beginning March 31 at Brandenburg Middle School in Garland. Top finishers will advance to the regional meet on April 15-16 in Rockwall.