Comings and Goings

COMING

Heim Barbecue

3130 W. Mockingbird Lane

The acclaimed “farm-to-smoker” restaurant from Fort Worth will open its first Dallas location in June. Husband and wife duo Travis and Emma Heim started serving up their bacon burnt ends along with brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ribs, and sausage from a food truck in 2015.

NOW OPEN

AYA Medical Spa

6825 Snider Plaza

The spa, which opened its first Dallas location in the fall of 2019, has a team of estheticians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants and offers a wide range of cosmetic treatments, skincare products, and services.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge

3309 McKinney Avenue

The eatery, which offers Tex-Mex and Mexican options, opened in February. The menu draws inspiration from a wide area ranging from the Texas border to Southern Mexico.

Stella Nova

6604 Snider Plaza

The coffee shop chain recently opened its first Texas location. It offers coffee, teas, and apple ciders, as well as a selection of bakery and lunch items.

Orangetheory Fitness Studio

6065 Forest Lane

5549 W. Lovers Lane

The fitness studio, which has 34 Dallas-Fort Worth-area locations, opened two new Dallas locations in February.

JamBox Fitness Lounge

921 N. Riverfront Boulevard

The fitness lounge, which recently opened its third location, features disco lighting and surround-sound for music to keep members motivated during workouts.