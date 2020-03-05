Keegan Watters & Joshua Bagalay

Keegan Watters and Joshua Bagalay exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Royal Lane Baptist Church. Reverend Marty Younkin officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Donna and John Watters of Dallas. She is a 2010 graduate of The Hockaday School. In 2014, she received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Amherst College, where she swam on the Varsity swim team and was a member of the club crew team. Keegan is an inside sales account manager for Red Hat.

The groom is the son of Janice and Fausto Bagalay of Walled Lake, Michigan. He is a graduate of Walled Lake Western High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Wayne State University. Josh is a lead solutions engineer at Salesforce.

The couple met four years ago at their Jiu-Jitsu gym.

Keegan was escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding, the bride chose a strapless blush gown adorned with intricate beaded floral embroidery designed by Mira Zwillinger. Monveive of Italy designed her veil of silk tulle in blush. She carried a bouquet of peonies, garden roses, ranunculus and hydrangeas in blush pink and white tones.

Assisting the bride were her sisters: maid of honor, Casey Watters, and matron of honor, Meaghan Watters Pedersen. Her bridesmaids included Lindsey Segler, Hannah Ferrin, Jordan Newman, Anna Pietrantonio, and Marisa Vavruska.

Attending the groom as best man was Pejman Arab. His groomsmen included the bride’s brothers, Jake Watters and Ryan Watters, the bride’s brother-in-law, John Pedersen, Adam Bobola, Kyle Cooley, and Brandon Fracassi.

The ceremony included a reading from 1 John 4:7-12 by Lily Lawson and a solo of “Amazing Grace” by Alyssa Meadows; both are friends of the bride. The Garden Gate provided the floral displays in hues of pink and white, which included the bride’s favorite flower – the pink calla lily.

The Northwood Club served as the site of the wedding reception. A massive floral display in an ice vase carved with the couple’s new monogram greeted guests as they arrived at the venue. Escort cards fashioned in blush marble acrylic nestled in a bed of hydrangeas surrounded the arrangement. The focal point of the ballroom was a floral gazebo that housed an eight-foot-high, 11-tiered wedding cake created by Fancy Cakes by Lauren. SweetFrog provided “The Bagalay’s FroYo” Bar as a nod to the couple’s favorite treat.

The couple danced their first dance to “God Gave Me You,” performed by In10City Band. The band’s horn section played as the bride and groom exited the reception under a tunnel of ribbon wands. They departed in a 1958 White Rolls Royce headed for a honeymoon in Maui.

Caroline Events planned and coordinated the stunning wedding and reception for Keegan and Josh. When It Clicks captured the entire wedding day on film and played it during the reception. John Cain Photography preserved candid moments of the day in beautiful photographs.

The newlyweds have made their home in Dallas.