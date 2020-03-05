Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb 24 – March 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OPPORTUNITY UNLOCKS

An opportunistic thief went shopping before 11:52 p.m. Feb. 24 in a 65-year-old man’s vehicle, which was left unlocked at a home in the 10400 block of Barrywood Drive.

24 Monday

Reported at 10:06 a.m.: a firearm was found in a restroom at Preston Center.

Before 10:25 a.m., a shotgun-wielding rogue entered a home in the 5200 block of Stonegate Road and confronted the 64-year-old man who lived there.

Recovered at 6:35 p.m. at Grace Bible Church and Grace Academy of Dallas in the 11300 block of Inwood Road: a vehicle stolen in Addison.

Arrested at 7 p.m.: a 17-year-old boy accused of shoplifting from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Will crime ever stop? A nuisance took the brake lights from a 19-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

25 Tuesday

A reckless motorist left before 1:49 a.m. after crashing into a brick fence at a home in the 4100 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 5:40 a.m., a thief took contents from the garage of a home in the 12600 block of Harriet Circle.

Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at a home in the 5900 block of Orchid Lane and three homes in the 4900 block of Mill Creek Road.

Unwavering hospitality or hostility? An unwelcome guest at the Hopdoddy Burger Bar at Preston Center received a criminal trespassing warning at 12:32 p.m.

No hair cut for you! An unwelcome visitor to Preston Forest Barbers received a criminal trespassing warning at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

26 Wednesday

Recovered at 11:59 a.m., after a wreck in the 5400 block of Forest Lane: a vehicle stolen in Wichita, Kansas.

At 3:13 p.m., an unwelcome guest to Lacoste at NorthPark Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

27 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and at Nordstrom in NorthPark Center.

Before 12:25 p.m., a conniving customer passed a check with a fake ID to get cash at BBVA Compass Bank at Preston Forest Village.

28 Friday

Before 4:17 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:27 p.m., a crook took a vehicle from a condominium complex in the 12000 block of Montfort Drive.

29 Saturday

Before 7:58 a.m., an unknown ruffian punched and hurt a 34-year-old man near Tart Bakery in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A 40-year-old man from the 10700 block of Strait Lane does not know how a home burglar gained entry before 9:05 p.m.