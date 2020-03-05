‘Run for Life’ 5K to Benefit Buckner Children and Family Services

Families are invited to run a 5k in support of adoption Easter weekend with food trucks, live music, and the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 11 at the Continental Bridge in Trinity Groves.

Hosted by Council for Life, the family and pet-friendly run proceeds will benefit Buckner Children and Family Services, a local organization that focuses on adoption.

“We encourage everyone to walk, run, push your child in a stroller, and even bring your dog, while enjoying the beautiful Dallas skyline and helping the cause of adoption!” -Cathy Sisk, 2020 Council for Life President

Cori and Patrick Todd are serving as co-chairs. Klint and Natalie Guerry are serving as honorary chairs.

Find more information or register here.