Bubble Lounge Podcast: ‘Mr. Donavan’ Talks Raising Confident Children

Donavan Davis AKA Mr. Donavan, Kid Biz owners Jay and Janet Finegold, and Sitter Central founder Rachel Logan recently dished on the Bubble Lounge podcast about how to raise confident children.

Kid Biz is a locally-owned clothing store for children from infants up to size 16. Sitter Central is an online resource for parents to book babysitters that are personally interviewed, reference checked, and CPR certified.

The Bubble Lounge podcast, a podcast for women in the Park Cities, had a live recording of the show at Kid Biz in Inwood Village Feb. 26.

“So many families in the Park Cities have turned to Mr. Donavan for help and we truly appreciate the insights he shared at the event,” Bubble Lounge co-host Martha Jackson said. “We are committed to helping promote local resources and with the help of Sitter Central and Kid Biz, we were able to share Mr. Donavan’s unique perspective with numerous families in our neighborhood.”

To listen to the episode of the podcast, visit the Bubble Lounge’s website.