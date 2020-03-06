Friday Food Round Up March 6, 2020

Daylights Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday – at which time we lose an hour of sleep. To make us feel better, we should enjoy an extra hour of enjoying good food and nice people. I have some ideas for you.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Tacodeli announced their March taco specials which are available for a limited time at all Tacodeli locations.

The Lomo and Eggs taco is made with scrambled eggs, topped with Tenderbelly Farms Ahomado (smoked) Pork Loin and garnished with a flash-prepared salsa, queso fresco, and fresh diced cilantro. It is available 7 – 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends.

For lunch, the special Arrachera Steak Taco is made with Heartbrand Beef Akaushi Flank Steak topped with salsa verde, grilled green onions, avocado, and jamito queso fresco. It is available from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. every day.

Have y’all been to Georgie by Curtis Stone yet? It’s one of the most beautiful restaurants in town and, just five months after its debut, has secured a spot as one of Dallas’ hottest restaurants. And now it’s going to be even better because brunch. Sunday Brunch is currently served from 10:30 to 2:30 but starting March 14, Saturday brunchers can add Georgie to the rotation. There are classic brunch dishes such as Buttermilk Pancakes with pecan praline and whipped cream, and some more interesting takes such as Bacon Sarnie with Texas Toast, fried egg, pepperoncini, cheddar, sour onion and “Magic Sauce,” and Curtis’ scrambled eggs which are apparently famous so we should all find out why. Unique to Georgie’s brunch offerings are Champagne and Charcuterie Carts that take laps around the restaurant to pour bubbles and serve charcuterie from the Travis Street Gains Butcher Shop which is part of the restaurant

Speaking of that Butcher Shop, it’s adorable and sweetly nestled in the Travis Walk courtyard which reminds me of Strasbourg, France, where my people are from. It’s now open and serving made-to-order gourmet sandwiches, breakfast with pastries from its sister restaurant Up On Knox (which serves the most insane croissant I’ve ever had in Dallas. Insane in a good way, of course.) Check the website for hours.

OPENINGS

JAXON just opened in the new AT&T Discovery District and is a sprawling restaurant and beer garden that serves modern cuisine influenced by Texas, Mexico, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Led by Chef David Gilbert who is a former James Beard Foundation Award nominee and, fun fact, I met several years ago when The Mansion Restaurant was hunting for a chef. He was invited to prepare a meal for members of Rosewood’s corporate leadership team, and I was blown away. We all were. Though he ended up elsewhere, we now have plenty more opportunities to enjoy his culinary skills. JAXON’s menu will provide guests with vibrant flavors that are infused in traditional dishes.

Sticky BBQ Pork Ribs tossed in house-made Tamarindo BBQ sauce, Smoked Chicken “Pot Pit” Pozole with hominy, salsa verde, enveloped in pie crust and the JAXON Burger with Texas Wagyu, cheddar, candied jalapeño are just a few of the many menu items I can’t wait to try. Vegetarians can try the Smoked Cauliflower which is a nice addition to the classic BBQ faves such as brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and pulled pork. There are lighter items on the menu and desserts. This is a large place with a large menu, so it should be perfect for group gatherings. Open for lunch and dinner daily.

The much-anticipated Mendocino Farms concept has finally arrived in Dallas and will open Wednesday, March 11 at 11 am. Located at 2000 Ross Avenue, around the corner from 400 Gradi, the California concept known for its sandwiches and salads is the darling of fast-casual restaurants now. And with good reason. Sandwiches such as the “Not So Fried” Chicken, a lighter version of a cold fried chicken sandwich with shaved, roasted chicken breast rolled in Mendo’s “krispies” (a polenta-based buttermilk batter fried separately to maintain crunch), herb aioli, and mustard pickle slaw served with a choice of warm barbeque sauce or Southern-style remoulade; and Mendo’s Original Pork Belly Banh Mi which is their version of the Vietnamese classic.

“Soulful Salads” include the “Saved Drake Farms” Salad, named for the small goat dairy in California that was saved from bankruptcy by the success of this recipe featuring a combination of shaved, roasted chicken breast, local honey and herb-marinated goat cheese, pink lady beets, green apples, dried cranberries, crushed honey roasted almonds, red onions, mixed greens and chopped romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

There are plenty of options for those choose vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free dining as well. Mendocino Farms sells a small selection of craft beers and California wines, including a lovely Chardonnay from Michael Mondavi. The restaurant is only open Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. so you suburbanites who can’t get downtown during the workday will have to wait until they expand to try it.

Happy eating, drinking and handwashing and if you’d like to know what Black Caviar potato chips taste like, check out KickshawPapers Instagram story highlights called Tasting.