Women’s Networking Event Featured Self-Help Guru Kimberly Friedmutter

Life management expert, hypnotherapist, and author Kimberly Friedmutter with celebrity clients such as Sharon Stone, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, Quincy Jones and Jennifer Hudson was the keynote speaker at the Essential Energy networking event for women in business on Tuesday, March 3 at Tootsies.

“Kimberly inspires women to be better versions of themselves.” -Jennifer Hudson.

Friedmutter authored the self-help book Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You’ve Always Wanted. She will use her expertise at the event to discuss six principles to “activate your subconscious.” “The power to change your life is within you, you just need to know how to access it,” says Friedmutter.

