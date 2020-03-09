Chi Omega Christmas Market Raises $560,000 for Twelve Beneficiaries

With over 11,000 shoppers and 220 merchants, the annual Chi Omega Christmas Market has raised $560,000 for twelve local North Texas beneficiaries.

“It is an honor for our members to organize this annual event that impacts our community in such a meaningful way,” said Denise Ziegler, President of the Dallas Chi Omega Alumnae Chapter. “Raising funds for so many beneficiaries that are changing the Dallas region and making such an impact on a daily basis was truly the best gift this holiday season.”

Chaired by Karen Gray, Carol Hillman, Nancy Newbold, Lynne Seago and Judy Zurlis, the late November holiday shopping fundraiser contributed to the following beneficiaries: Bonton Farms, Community Partners of Dallas, Connecting Point of Park Cities, Heart House, Hope Supply Co., Make-A-Wish, Momentous Institute, Operation Kindness, Rainbow Days, RISE Adaptive Sports, Young Women’s Preparatory Network, and Youth Believing in Change.

Chi Omega Christmas Market 2020 is slated for November 18-21 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, selling holiday décor, women’s clothing/accessories, home accents, children’s clothing/toys, and food items.