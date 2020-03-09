Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Dallas City Hall Exhibits Kids’ Nature Photography

Twenty young photographers from across the City of Dallas have been selected to display their works at a Dallas City Hall exhibit called Outdoor Adventures: The Natural Wonders of a Child from March 3 – 13.

Photographers, who attended the Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s Outdoor Adventures Program that provides non-traditional outdoor recreation opportunities to youth, were taught composition techniques that they applied by taking photos outdoors and capturing nature’s beauty.

In 2019, more than 1,000 kids, ages 8-12, participated in the Outdoor Adventures Program, where they learned mountain biking, camping, nature photography, and archery.

