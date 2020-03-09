Dallas ISD Gifted and Talented Programs Take Up Makerspace Movement

Twenty-five Dallas ISD gifted and talented program teachers were chosen to take part in a makerspace cohort specifically geared towards gifted/talented education. Teachers began their learning in May when they explored the Dallas Makerspace for adults located in Carrollton.

From there, they met with a panel of makerspace experts from around the Dallas area to gather information and inspiration on designing their very only makerspace in their classrooms.

All cohort teachers went through an intensive two-day summer training where they defined their vision and goals, chose a program structure, and prepared for inclusivity while using the Texas Performance Standards Project (TPSP) curriculum.

“Every student is creative in some way and should be allowed to explore that creative side of their brain,” said Patricia Brimer, G/T Program Teacher at Stemmons Elementary. “The Makerspace units in our G/T classes will encourage students to be creative in a variety of ways. They will have hands-on activities, be able to brainstorm and design their own innovations, develop engineering skills, and engage in science explorations. Through makerspace, our students are being problem developers and problem solvers.”