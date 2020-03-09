Richards/Lerma Advertising Agency Re-brands As LERMA

University Park resident Pete Lerma recently celebrated the re-branding of his ad agency, Richards/Lerma, to LERMA as part of the commemoration of the agency’s 10th anniversary.

Lerma is the founder and principal of LERMA, the Richard’s Group’s agency arm focused on building brands in the Hispanic and multicultural marketplace. LERMA hosted a party in its Dallas office for associates, clients, and business partners Feb. 25 catered by the Scots Café, which is run by 18-22 year olds in Highland Park ISD’s 18+ program to encourage independence and skills for employment, in a nod to Lerma and his wife’s Park Cities ties.

“Stan Richards has been an incredible partner during the last decade, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration,” Lerma said. “This rebrand is an important step in acknowledging that LERMA has earned a place of its own in the advertising landscape.”

Richards Group founder Stan Richards said he’s proud of the agency’s successes during the last 10 years.

“When Richards/Lerma launched 10 years ago, there were few players like it in the market. I am so proud of their extraordinary successes over the years and the way the agency has helped so many brands connect to a wider, more diverse audience. It’s time to remove my name from the door and allow them the full recognition they so truly deserve. I look forward to future collaborations with LERMA for years to come,” Richards said.

Lerma himself recalls mocking up a cover of Ad Age with a photo of himself and a headline that read something to the effect of “Pete Lerma Joins The Richards Group, Has Competition Scrambling” before he became affiliated with the agency.

LERMA’s clients include Advance Auto Parts, Avocados From Mexico, Dr. Pepper, Southwest Airlines, and more.