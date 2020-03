Comerica Bank and its community partner, KPMG’s Family for Literacy Dallas, donated 4,000 new books to Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory School on Jan. 30.

Former Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young also participated in the literacy event, helping volunteers distribute books to more than 400 eighth-graders.

In January, Comerica’s Snider Plaza location hosted a new book drive to benefit Franklin, which welcomed 350 students from Cary Middle School after the Oct. 20 tornado.