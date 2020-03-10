Dallas Library Makes Prom Dreams Come True

Dallas Library is becoming teens’ fairy godmother, granting their wish of a stylish prom with a Fairy Tale Closet, opening at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library.

Prom-goers will get the chance to find the perfect gown or formal wear option. The library’s Fairy Tale Closet will offer hundreds of gowns in various sizes and styles, shoes, accessories, suits, and jackets from shops like Neiman Marcus and Sam Moon.

“Every year we are blown away by the Dallas community’s generosity toward this effort,” said communications and youth services administrator Melissa Dease. “We have always wanted to be able to serve more teens and this year our volunteers are making it happen.

Reservations can be made for the giveaway here. Walk-ins are welcome.

Available Dates:

1 to 4 pm, Sunday, March 15

11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 21

1 to 4 pm, Sunday, March 22