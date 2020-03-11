Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The MARKET in Highland Park Village. Courtesy photo by Steve Wrubel
Changes Coming to Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder

MARKET in Highland Park Village is newly concepted, renovated, and opened.

MARKET, which opened March 6, features a range of global fashion houses alongside up-and-coming houses at 26C Highland Park Village. The women’s retail concept store will house ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, fine jewelry, items for homes, and gifts.

Architectural design on the project was led by Welch Hall and interior design on the project was led by MARKET’s head of fashion Keenan Walker.

The boutique also features two incubator spaces that will rotate occupants on a seasonal six-month basis.

MARKET’s first round of pop ups are with New York City-based lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy and local design house, La Vie Style.

New York-based La Ligne will also open in Highland Park Village in early spring, which will mark the brand’s second free-standing boutique after flagship Madison Avenue location. La Ligne will be next door to MARKET.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

