Dallas Fuel Selling New Single-Day Tickets to Esports Matches

Esports fans can rejoice, Dallas Fuel is now selling single-day tickets to gaming events at Toyota Music Factory on April 4-5 and Allen Event Center at April 25-26.

“Fans rocked the arena at our first home weekend from start to finish,” said Justin Rojas, VP of Events at Envy Gaming, which owns the Dallas Fuel. “What we heard was that fans loved the event experience and would love to come to more of our events if we could make ticket buying simpler and more affordable. We listened: our new single-day ticket prices make it so any fan can come check out the hometown esports experience.”

With three professional esports matches, fans gain access to an Overwatch League triple-header during each day of competition at the Dallas Fuel home series, Fuel collectables, Overwatch in-game Dallas sprays, event merch, and player meet-and-greets.

“We’re taking esports on tour in North Texas, listening to the community, and putting on a great show for anyone to try out the live esports experience,” said Geoff Moore, President of Envy Gaming.

Single-day tickets start at $19 and weekend passes start at $39. Purchase them here.