Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The First Unitarian Church of Dallas is preparing for some major renovations. (Photo: Rachel Snyder)
First Unitarian Church of Dallas Getting New Fellowship Hall

The First Unitarian Church of Dallas is clear to do some significant renovations.

The University Park City Council voted recently to allow the church to revise plans and build a new fellowship hall, choir/music center, a library, and make additional improvements to its campus at 4015 Normandy Avenue.

“What they’ve proposed to do… with the detailed site plan change is to increase the amount of floor area available for the church and the pre-school daycare, and they’re going to increase the size of their existing fellowship hall — almost double — from about 7,000 square feet to just over 15,000 square feet,” University Park Community Development Director Patrick Baugh said. “The entire campus will get a refresh along with the new, two-story fellowship hall and office building.”

The church’s senior minister, the Rev. Daniel Kanter, said the church has owned the property since 1944.

“The buildings that we’re looking at have not been renovated for over 25 years,” Kanter said. “We have members who remember the original building. We also have brand new members who have just joined us. The church is… a vibrant part of University Park.”

Emily Henry, a member of the church who is helping with the building plans, said the fellowship hall is aging and needs improvement.

“We’re excited about replacing this fellowship hall and making it a lot more efficient space than we have today,” Henry said.

