GALLERY: Spring Fashion Show at TOOTSIES

The buzz was all about new spring trends and catching up with friends since the holidays as TOOTSIES hosted The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary fashion show.

The event highlighted the spring fashions in honor of the Auxiliary’s 2020 Fashion Show & Luncheon Giving In Style happening on May 11 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Auxiliary president Margaret Hancock joined Major Barbara Rich of The Salvation Army North Texas Area Command and Kim Hext, chair of the Fashion Show & Luncheon as everyone shopped the beautiful new fashions. The scene was set with a delightful buffet of fresh fruits, cinnamon coffee cakes, coffee and refreshments as members gathered in anticipation of the upcoming fashion scoop from TOOTSIES’ own Nerissa von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb.