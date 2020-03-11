Pete Lerma To Receive Inaugural Mosaic Champion Award

The American Advertising Federation’s 10th District selected LERMA advertising agency founder and principal Pete Lerma as a Mosaic Champion Award recipient.

The inaugural District 10 Mosaic Awards recognize individuals, companies and agencies within Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The 2020 awards ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

“America is a great nation, made strong by the coming together of people to celebrate diversity and cultures,” said Lerma. “I truly am honored to be named a Mosaic Award winner, and I celebrate this recognition with my entire agency team. At LERMA ‘diversity and inclusion’ are not just buzzwords. We welcome and celebrate the diversity of our team and clients, who bring with them diversity in points of view, problem-solving styles and beliefs. This type of thinking is our core business.”

Lerma’s career began at a small ad agency in Wichita Falls. He then moved to Dallas and joined Click Here, The Richards Group’s digital division, where he focused on digital marketing. More than 10 years later, he and Stan Richards launched Richards/Lerma to specialize in Hispanic marketing, which recently rebranded to LERMA.

Lerma’s work in the community extends to serving on the boards of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts, Big Brothers & Big Sisters International and the Culture Marketing Council. He also chairs the annual Latino fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and serves on the Refugee Services Task Force for Catholic Charities.