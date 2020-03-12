GALLERY: A Evening at Equest’s Gala Premiere

Equest’s superstar Mini Ambassadors Ranger and Dare, two miniature horses under 36 inches tall, welcomed guests as they walked the red carpet to the kick-off reception for Equest’s 2020 Gala, An Evening in Old Hollywood, on Feb. 12th at Stanley Korshak.

The elegant affair, hosted by Honorary Co-Chairs Lynn and Allan McBee and Chair Elizabeth Fischer, created buzz and excitement for Equest’s largest fundraiser. The gala will be held on April 25 at the Hyatt Regency’s Landmark Ballroom.

An oversized Oscar award, provided by Don Ross Nabb Production Companies, overlooked the room as over 100 attendees savored delicious bites from Sixty Vines, tastings from The Macallan Scotch Whisky bar, the evening’s signature Old Hollywood martini, champagne, and other adult beverages. DJ Blake Ward kept the tempo upbeat as guests mingled and shopped the luxury apparel and accessories in which Stanley Korshak graciously donated 15 percent of the evening’s proceeds for Equest to continue their mission to provide hope and healing to those with special needs through equine assisted therapies and activities.