Scots Hold Off ESD in Thrilling Rematch

Highland Park kept its unbeaten record intact with a seesaw 8-7 win over defending state champion ESD on Wednesday at Jones Stadium.

In the process, the Scots (5-0) avenged a 9-6 defeat against the Eagles in the championship game of last year’s Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament.

Brooks Bond has two late goals for the Scots, while Utah signee Drew Wasserman tallied five goals for the Eagles (5-3).

Both teams were originally slated to travel to California for games during spring break, but those trips have been cancelled. ESD will now return to action on March 26 against Houston Christian, and HP will host Austin Westlake on March 28.