Clyce, Turner Lead Scots in Home Tourney

It will be at least two weeks until Highland Park next takes the field, due to schedule changes resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. But at least the Scots wrapped up the abbreviated Scotland Yard Classic with a shutout victory on Thursday.

Hayden Clyce was masterful on the mound, coming within one out of a perfect game during a 2-0 win over Round Rock. A two-out single in the final inning was the only blemish on Clyce’s record.

Earlier in the day, the Scots (5-7) dropped their home opener 5-3 to Keller despite a home run by Patrick Turner.

On Friday, the UIL mandated the cancellation for health and safety reasons of games in all sports through at least March 29. That wiped out the final two days of the tournament and the first four games of the District 11-5A schedule, at a minimum. It’s unknown yet whether those games will be made up.