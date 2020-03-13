GALLERY: Art and Color Party with Thrift Studio

On Feb. 20, 400 guests swarmed ALG Collective to celebrate 25 curated artists who will be donating original artwork to Thrift Studio, Dwell with Dignity’s largest fundraiser.

The 30-day luxury home furnishings pop-up shop, hosted by Honorary Chair Shay Geyer of IBB Design and Art Chair ALG Collective, will be open to the public for shopping April 2nd to May 2nd with 100 percent proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity’s mission to transform lives through design for those struggling with homelessness and poverty.

The Art and Color Party premiered the original art pieces, curated by Artist and Gallery Owner Debra Ferrari. Over 100 artists submitted artwork, and only 25 were selected this year as Thrift Studio continues to flourish and gain prestige. ALG Collective, a working artist studio and showroom for Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Christi Meril, and Annie Griffeth – who also serve as the 2020 Thrift Studio Art Co-Chairs – served as a beautiful backdrop for the event.

