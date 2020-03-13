HPISD Asks Parents, Staff To Report Some Travel

Highland Park ISD this week asked families and staff planning to travel to certain countries report their travel plans using an electronic form as concerns grow in the area about the spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, Superintendent Tom Trigg issued a letter asking families and staff planning to travel to countries designated at an alert level 2 or 3 as designated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), during spring break and beyond to report their travel plans. HPISD’s spring break is March 13-20. Level 3 countries include China, Iran, most of Europe, and South Korea, according to the CDC.

“If families or staff have traveled to a Level 2 or 3 affected area, individuals should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the U.S. as recommended by the CDC,” Trigg said in his letter to families and staff. “This particular virus has obviously raised anxiety levels among students, staff and parents. Our commitment to you, as educators, is to stay abreast of the latest developments, take the necessary precautions, plan for any contingency, expand our cleaning protocols, encourage proper hygiene to prevent the spread of disease and help our students understand this situation without creating an unhealthy level of concern.”

He added that maintenance staff will conduct a deep clean of all campuses, which will include disinfecting classrooms and surfaces, during spring break.

“Finally, while we certainly hope that our schools are never forced to close, we have begun planning for that possibility. We are in the process of examining best practices for content delivery and developing contingencies should that be necessary,” Trigg continued.

As for sports, HPISD spokeswoman Emily Conklin said the district will be taking cancellation cues from UIL and didn’t have any cancellations as of the afternoon of March 12.

The letter was issued March 11, the day Dallas County announced its third presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.

Dallas County then issued a declaration banning gatherings of 500 or more people after five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced late Thursday night.