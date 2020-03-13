Schedule Leaves HP Short on Home Games

Highland Park’s brutal travel schedule next season will be even more arduous than the Scots first thought.

Due to a scheduling mix-up on the part of their scheduled season-opening opponent, El Paso Eastwood, the Scots have had to replace that game with a road trip to Flower Mound Marcus.

The Marauders finished 11-2 last season in Class 6A, and will join perennial 6A playoff teams Rockwall and Mesquite Horn on HP’s nondistrict slate.

The Scots will now have just four home games at Highlander Stadium next season — including three in District 7-5A Division I play — with six road contests. The home opener will now be on Sept. 11 versus Plano Prestonwood.

The silver lining comes in 2021, when HP will have six home games and just four away. But for next season, a tough schedule just got tougher.

2020 HP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(game times TBA)

Aug. 28 at Flower Mound Marcus Sept. 4 at Mesquite Horn Sept. 11 Plano Prestonwood Sept. 18 at Rockwall Oct. 2 Sherman* Oct. 9 at Longview* Oct. 16 McKinney North* Oct. 23 at Tyler* Oct. 30 West Mesquite* Nov. 6 at Wylie East*

* — District 7-5A Div. I game