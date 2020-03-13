Scots Wrestling Club Pins Down Titles
The Scots Youth Wrestling Club had an impressive showing at the recent Texas State Championships in
Round Rock, including its first champions since the club was restarted eight years ago.
Primo Pinson, a fifth-grader at McCullough Intermediate School, won the open heavyweight division by pinning all of his opponents
Bradford Davey also won a title in his weight class. Others reaching the medal stand included Laird Greenfield, Ben Gruner, Alexander Lobdell, and Holden Jacobs.