Friday, March 13, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

UP Issues Emergency Health Declaration, HP and UP Announce Municipal Cancellations

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , , ,

University Park Mayor Olin Lane signed a public health emergency declaration for the city March 13  following Dallas County’s declaration in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas County issued a declaration banning gatherings of 500 or more people after five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced late Thursday night.

The five cases bring the county total to eight, which prompted the local health emergency declaration for the county that allowed it to curtail large gatherings, Judge Clay Jenkins told reporters.

University Park’s declaration went into effect immediately after it was issued and lasts for seven days unless it’s continued or renewed by the city council.  City officials say they’re not canceling or suspending city council, planning and zoning commission, or board of adjustment meetings.

Although University Park hasn’t reported a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus as of the afternoon of March 13, the city also announced the following cancellations or postponements:

Wednesday Court Night – Suspended through Wednesday, April 1

UP Public Library Events and Meeting Room Activities – Suspended through April 30

March 28 Touchdown Club Barbecue – Postponed

April 4 Eggstravaganza – Canceled

April 18 Park Cities Recycling Event – Postponed

April 25 Antique Car Show – Postponed

April 25 Pet Microchip Event – Postponed

Officials with the town of Highland Park, for their part, announced March 12 that they’re postponing all library and parks and recreation programming until further notice.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

YMCA Traffic Study Recommends More Parking

Bradford Pearson 2

Want to Run For UP City Council?

Joanna England 0

Might As Well Face It: You’re Addicted to Love

Dan Koller 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *