UP Issues Emergency Health Declaration, HP and UP Announce Municipal Cancellations

University Park Mayor Olin Lane signed a public health emergency declaration for the city March 13 following Dallas County’s declaration in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas County issued a declaration banning gatherings of 500 or more people after five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced late Thursday night.

The five cases bring the county total to eight, which prompted the local health emergency declaration for the county that allowed it to curtail large gatherings, Judge Clay Jenkins told reporters.

University Park’s declaration went into effect immediately after it was issued and lasts for seven days unless it’s continued or renewed by the city council. City officials say they’re not canceling or suspending city council, planning and zoning commission, or board of adjustment meetings.

Although University Park hasn’t reported a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus as of the afternoon of March 13, the city also announced the following cancellations or postponements:

Wednesday Court Night – Suspended through Wednesday, April 1

UP Public Library Events and Meeting Room Activities – Suspended through April 30

March 28 Touchdown Club Barbecue – Postponed

April 4 Eggstravaganza – Canceled

April 18 Park Cities Recycling Event – Postponed

April 25 Antique Car Show – Postponed

April 25 Pet Microchip Event – Postponed

Officials with the town of Highland Park, for their part, announced March 12 that they’re postponing all library and parks and recreation programming until further notice.