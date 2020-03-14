Central Market Parent Company Reduces Store Hours Temporarily

As Dallasites begin to ready for an indefinite “social distancing” foray, one popular grocery store will adapt its hours to give its employees time to restock shelves.

Central Market parent company H-E-B announced that beginning March 15, all of its stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Additionally, all stores will close at 8 p.m. tonight.

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed,” the company said. “This temporary change in store hours will give our partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

The stores may also reduce services in delis, bakeries, and floral departments to accommodate necessary restocking throughout the store.

“These temporary changes in the way we run our stores will allow us to get customers the products they need,” the company said. “Customers will not be charged for canceled orders due to department closures.”

The company closed with a plea to not panic.

“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary,” the statement said. “We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm.”