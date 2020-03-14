Saturday, March 14, 2020

Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center Taking Steps To Prevent Potential Spread of COVID-19

Shopping centers, including Highland Park Village and NorthPark, are taking steps in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Highland Park Village issued a statement March 13 that they’re canceling the LOCAL artisan market that was scheduled for March 28.

The statement added that Highland Park Village’s maintenance team is disinfecting door handles, handrails, restrooms, as well as interior and exterior elevator buttons in common areas.  Aerosol disinfectant sprayers and hand sanitizer dispensers were installed throughout the Village.

Leadership at the Village also instructed valets to stay home if they feel sick (although they haven’t had any requests as of March 13), implemented a “no contact” rule, and are providing medical gloves for valets.

NorthPark also issued a statement that they’re postponing or canceling special events through the end of April. Some stores there have also announced closures or modified hours.

The statement adds that other precautionary measures include additional staff to disinfect commonly touched surfaces in public areas (such as door handles, handrails, restroom surfaces, elevators, and escalators), and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the center.

The announcements come in the midst of a declared public health emergency for Dallas County as officials seek to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

