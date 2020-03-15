Dallas County Reports Three More Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County health officials reported three more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on March 15, bringing the county total to 14 presumptive positive cases reported.

Three of the 14 are out-of-county residents and not reflected in the case counts posted on Dallas County Health and Human Services’ website.

The three new cases reported March 15 include a 30-something-year-old man, a 50-something-year-old man, and a 60-something-year-old man, according to officials.

Two are hospitalized and one is self-isolating at a residence, the county says. One is a Coppell resident, one is a Dallas resident, and another is an out-of-state resident, according to the county. One case is related to international travel, one to domestic travel, and one to cruise travel, officials say.

Dallas County won’t release further information, citing privacy concerns.

“Times of uncertainty make us want to come together. Worshipping at home or in small groups is a break in habit for many,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “I thank all who normally would attend a larger service, especially our faith leaders, for your sacrifice and focus on fighting community spread.”

The CDC also recommends the following to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Sunday’s announcement comes after Dallas County, the city of Dallas, and the state of Texas made emergency disaster declarations to help slow and address the spread of COVID-19.