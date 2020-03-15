Medical City Healthcare Changes Visitor Policy, Introduces Free Virtual Visits

Medical City announced Saturday that it would adjust visitor access to its hospitals, and offer free virtual care COVID-19 screenings in a bid to help slow the spread of the virus.

In a press release, the hospital system called the changes “proactive measures to help ensure the health and safety of patients, caregivers, colleagues and the communities served by its 16 North Texas hospitals.”

Medical City Virtual Care has been introduced as a convenient screening option for people who are concerned that they may be at risk for COVID-19. The COVID-19 screening visit is free of charge at MedicalCityVirtualCare.Zipnosis.com.

Appointments are not necessary and the site is easily accessed from a smartphone or computer at any time of day.

“Medical City Virtual Care allows North Texans concerned about the virus to be screened while allowing them to stay at home and prevent the spread of illness,” says Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Based on the screening results, they will be directed to the appropriate level of care while protecting emergency and hospital resources for patients who need it the most.”

At the hospitals, visitors under the age of 16, and those with respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath are being asked to refrain from visiting.

“Additionally, any visitor who has had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or visited an affected area should not visit the hospital,” the announcement added. “Patients and visitors are being directed to use specific entrances to enable screening of everyone who enters the hospital. With certain exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed.”

“We recognize the importance of support of family and loved ones,” said Dr. Miguel Benet, Medical City Healthcare Chief Medical Officer. “We encourage loved ones to consider using technology – like FaceTime and other apps – to keep in close contact with your loved ones while they are in the hospital. Our hospitals will have additional iPads available for patients who may not have their own device.”

“Visitors and patients are encouraged to check the Medical City Healthcare website before they visit, as visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed may change,” the announcement added.