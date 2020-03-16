Monday, March 16, 2020

Parkland Offering Limited Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

Rachel Snyder

Parkland Health and Hospital System is launching limited drive-through COVID-19 testing March 16.

The tests are offered by appointment to Parkland patients who meet medically-necessary criteria with a Parkland physician’s order.

“While we hope to expand capacity in the future, this service is only available to current Parkland patients. Unscheduled, drop-in appointments for the general public will not be available at this time,” a statement on the hospital’s website reads.

Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 patient line at 214-590-8060.

People are also asked not to come to the emergency room or urgent care emergency center for a testing appointment.

For further information about COVID-19, contact Dallas County Health and Human Services; the Texas Department of Health and Human Services; or The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

