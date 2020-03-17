Dallas Arboretum Closed, Takes Dallas Blooms Digital

The Dallas Arboretum is closed until further notice in compliance with new regulations from the city of Dallas and the county restricting gatherings to no more than 50 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but is taking Dallas Blooms digital.

“These are extraordinary times. We deeply appreciate your continued support of our garden,” a notice on the arboretum’s website said. “While we are closed, our staff will work diligently to maintain our grounds and essential services. In doing so, our staff will practice social distancing and recommended preventative measures.”

While the arboretum’s closed, check out its Facebook page for digital Dallas Blooms, which includes video tours, at-home gardening tips, and more.

Other cultural facilities are finding ways to continue to share the arts during the closures. Dallas Symphony Orchestra, for example, is making audio and video performances available online.