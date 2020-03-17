Dallas County Reports Nine New Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County health officials reported nine more presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus on March 17, bringing the county total to 28 presumptive positive cases reported.

The nine cases include two women in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one man in his 60s, and one woman in her 70s.

Of the nine, five are hospitalized, with three in critical care units. The rest are self-isolating at home. Eight of the cases are from Dallas, and one is from Irving. One case is related to international travel,, three had close contact with a confirmed COVID case, and five have no source or travel risk identified yet, and are likely from community spread, the county said.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread.

“It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions.”

Jenkins added, “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us. Don’t give in to fear, rather have faith in the science, the science that will be your roadmap to keeping you and your family safe. Replace panic with prayer and personal responsibility.

“We can do this, North Texas, but it takes all of us,” he concluded. “The life you save may be your Nana’s.”

To see our continuing coronavirus coverage, click here.