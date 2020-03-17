GALLERY: Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Art Sale

The 12th annual Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Sale took place Feb. 20 at the Omni Dallas. Proceeds from the annual luncheon and art sale benefit The Stewpot, now in its 45th year, serves our Dallas neighbors who are experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

Co-chairs Amy Hegi and Libby Hegi welcomed over 600 supporters who filled the ballroom to hear Judge Craig Mitchell, founder of the Skid Row Running Club which is featured in the documentary Skid Row Marathon. Founded in 2012, The Skid Row Running Club provides a running program for the Skid Row Community of Los Angeles and involves the larger community in supporting its members in overcoming alcohol/drug abuse and achieving positive life goals.

For 45 years The Stewpot has provided meals, medical and dental services, counseling and case management, youth and family stabilization programs, as well as therapeutic and vocational activities to Dallas community members experiencing extreme poverty and homelessness.