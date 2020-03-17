Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 9-16

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

A thief drove off in a Ford F150 from a parking area near the University Park Fire Department in the 3800 block of University Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. March 14.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 12:06 p.m.: a 45-year-old man for warrants in the 4800 block of Highland Drive.

A scoundrel shattered the passenger side rear window of a GMC vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue before 5:15 p.m.

Arrested at 11:20 p.m.: a 27-year-old man for warrants in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

10 Tuesday

A thief got into an unlocked Ford F150 parked in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue and took two iPhones, two phone chargers, and a tray containing about $20 in coins from inside overnight before 10 a.m.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:24 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, violation of the open container law, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

12 Thursday

A good Samaritan found a Schwinn bicycle in an alley in the 4400 block of Rheims Place and reported it to authorities at 8:50 a.m.

A thief took an Xbox from a home in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 3:30 p.m.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 4:50 p.m.: a 41-year-old accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in Highland Park Village.

16 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue overnight before 5:17 a.m. and take about $10 in cash? The owner left the door unlocked.

An opportunistic thief got into an unlocked GMC Sierra parked in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive overnight before 5:41 a.m. and rifled through it but didn’t take anything.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

A crook opened a bank account in the name of a woman from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue and stole her direct deposit. The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m.

10 Tuesday

An irresponsible motorist damaged a gate at an office building in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue with a vehicle around 1:38 p.m.

A thief took a jacket from an unlocked Land Rover in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:37 p.m.

11 Wednesday       

Arrested at 9 p.m.: a 59-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.

12 Thursday

A crook broke the window of a Ford truck in the 3700 block of Purdue Street around 9 a.m.

A thief took about $1,200 from a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 2 p.m.

A thief swiped a bicycle from the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 4 p.m.

A thief swiped a bicycle from the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 6:16 p.m.

13 Friday

An opportunistic burglar got into a home in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive via an unlocked back door and took jewelry, among other items, around 4:33 a.m.

14 Saturday

A crook used the credit card of a woman in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue and made purchases. The incident was reported 1:14 p.m.

A thief swiped a firearm from an unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive around 1:57 p.m.

15 Sunday

An opportunistic thief took purses, cards, checks, $300 in cash, and more from an unlocked Ford Explorer in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard overnight before 12:05 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

