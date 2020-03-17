Park Cities Crime Reports March 9-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

A thief drove off in a Ford F150 from a parking area near the University Park Fire Department in the 3800 block of University Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. March 14.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 12:06 p.m.: a 45-year-old man for warrants in the 4800 block of Highland Drive.

A scoundrel shattered the passenger side rear window of a GMC vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue before 5:15 p.m.

Arrested at 11:20 p.m.: a 27-year-old man for warrants in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

10 Tuesday

A thief got into an unlocked Ford F150 parked in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue and took two iPhones, two phone chargers, and a tray containing about $20 in coins from inside overnight before 10 a.m.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:24 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, violation of the open container law, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

12 Thursday

A good Samaritan found a Schwinn bicycle in an alley in the 4400 block of Rheims Place and reported it to authorities at 8:50 a.m.

A thief took an Xbox from a home in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 3:30 p.m.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 4:50 p.m.: a 41-year-old accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in Highland Park Village.

16 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue overnight before 5:17 a.m. and take about $10 in cash? The owner left the door unlocked.

An opportunistic thief got into an unlocked GMC Sierra parked in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive overnight before 5:41 a.m. and rifled through it but didn’t take anything.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

A crook opened a bank account in the name of a woman from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue and stole her direct deposit. The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m.

10 Tuesday

An irresponsible motorist damaged a gate at an office building in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue with a vehicle around 1:38 p.m.

A thief took a jacket from an unlocked Land Rover in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:37 p.m.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 9 p.m.: a 59-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.

12 Thursday

A crook broke the window of a Ford truck in the 3700 block of Purdue Street around 9 a.m.

A thief took about $1,200 from a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 2 p.m.

A thief swiped a bicycle from the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 4 p.m.

A thief swiped a bicycle from the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 6:16 p.m.

13 Friday

An opportunistic burglar got into a home in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive via an unlocked back door and took jewelry, among other items, around 4:33 a.m.

14 Saturday

A crook used the credit card of a woman in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue and made purchases. The incident was reported 1:14 p.m.

A thief swiped a firearm from an unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive around 1:57 p.m.

15 Sunday

An opportunistic thief took purses, cards, checks, $300 in cash, and more from an unlocked Ford Explorer in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard overnight before 12:05 a.m.