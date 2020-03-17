Universal to Release Current Movies Online

NBCUniversal announced today that Universal Pictures will make its movies available online the same day as their global releases in theaters, in light of recommended social-distancing protocols being enacted around the world to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” the company said in a press release. “NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”

DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour will be the first new Day-and-Date release available, with other in-release titles available as soon as this Friday, March 20. Titles will be available for a 48-Hour rental period from NBCUniversal sister companies Comcast and Sky as well as a broad range of on-demand partners, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow.