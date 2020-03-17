Virus Leaves Void for Spring Athletes

With classes cancelled at all area campuses for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 virus containment efforts, athletes in spring sports have been forced to the sidelines outside of school hours, too.

The UIL on Monday issued new restrictions for public schools throughout the state, forbidding any practices or competitions through at least March 29. That includes access to any school equipment or facilities — everything is off-limits.

While further updates are forthcoming, the UIL said it intends to resume all spring competitions in the near future and award championships before the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, the SPC and TAPPS have suspended all athletic contests through at least April 12. Both are exploring ways to eventually reschedule postponed games. As of now, the SPC spring championship meet is still slated to begin April 30 in Fort Worth.