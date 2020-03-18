Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SEEN SAW GONE

How easy was it to steal a Duncanville man’s power saw before 10:59 a.m. March 10? A crook waltzed into the garage of a home in the 10200 block of Waller Drive and left with it.

9 Monday

Police didn’t provide the reporting time for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road and Forest Lane.

Before 11:04 a.m., bungling burglars tried to remove property from Tupinamba Café on Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.

At 12:17 p.m., a “suspicious person” at NorthPark Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

At 4:24 p.m., a trespasser at a home in the 5300 block of Wateka Drive got a warning.

11 Wednesday

A shoplifter took merchandise from Staples at Preston Forest Shopping Center before 11:16 a.m.

A 33-year-old Carrolton woman’s trip to Preston Center turned unpleasant when she discovered at 4:25 p.m. that whoever struck her vehicle had fled.

Stolen before 6:58 p.m.: a 47-year-old man’s vehicle at condominiums in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

12 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting times for thefts reported by Gap and Nordstrom employees at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:01 p.m., a thief stole from a 48-year-old woman at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

13 Friday

An unlocked vehicle at a home in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane became a crook’s new ride before 2:33 a.m.

Reported at 4:17 p.m.: the burglary of a storage unit in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Reported at 4:20 p.m.: On March 12, a conniving customer committed prescription fraud at Dougherty’s Pharmacy at Preston Royal Village.

Burglarized before 4:47 p.m.: a 26-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

14 Saturday

Arrested at 12:04 a.m.: a 66-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in the 4200 block of Middleton Road.

Before 12:09 a.m. at Drake’s in the 5000 block of Lovers Lane, a robber with a gun took cash and a phone.

A burglar damaged a lock while stealing before 1:51 a.m. from a unit at Extra Space Storage in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

Before 12:46 p.m., a burglar stole from a woman’s vehicle in the 4300 block of Northaven Road while she visited the Northaven Trail.

Stolen before 5:24 p.m.: a 73-year-old woman’s vehicle from a home in the 6400 block of Deloache Avenue.

Before 8:07 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village.

Smash and grab. Before 10:17 p.m., a burglar smashed a window and took contents of a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

15 Sunday

Before 3:03 a.m., one or more burglars took the third-row seat from a vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Drake’s in the 5000 block of West Lovers Lane.

Overnight before 10:36 a.m., a stealthy rogue entered a home in the 6100 block of Orchid Lane and stole contents.

Before 8:09 p.m., vandals damaged property at the Sprint store at West Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue.