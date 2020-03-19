Annette C. Simmons Contributes $3 million to Homeless Recovery Center

Dallas Life Homeless Recovery Center, a 100,000 square foot facility on Cadiz Street that began a $12 million remodeling project in May 2019, was gifted the final $3 million by Annette C. Simmons.

“I’ve been concerned about the homeless problem in Dallas for several years. I read about Dallas Life and their successful program, and after learning more I decided to support the program,” said Simmons.

The new building, which will be named after Simmons in honor of her donation, will further Dallas Life’s mission of a 9 in 10 long-term recovery rate for Dallas County’s homeless population.

It will include a new welcome center, on-site licensed daycare, counseling center, and a classroom suite along with renovations to the lobby, chapel, veterans wing, restrooms, and bedrooms. The center provides over 375,000 meals and 125,000 beds annually.