Thursday, March 19, 2020

Annette C. Simmons Contributes $3 million to Homeless Recovery Center

Dallas Life Homeless Recovery Center, a 100,000 square foot facility on Cadiz Street that began a $12 million remodeling project in May 2019, was gifted the final $3 million by Annette C. Simmons.

“I’ve been concerned about the homeless problem in Dallas for several years. I read about Dallas Life and their successful program, and after learning more I decided to support the program,” said Simmons.

Dallas Life drone shot of renovation progress, Dallas Texas, January 2020

The new building, which will be named after Simmons in honor of her donation, will further Dallas Life’s mission of a 9 in 10 long-term recovery rate for Dallas County’s homeless population.

It will include a new welcome center, on-site licensed daycare, counseling center, and a classroom suite along with renovations to the lobby, chapel, veterans wing, restrooms, and bedrooms. The center provides over 375,000 meals and 125,000 beds annually.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

