Catholics Worldwide To Join Pope for Rosary

In light of the coronavirus outbreak globally, Pope Francis called for a worldwide rosary at 3 p.m. Thursday, asking that Catholics unite spiritually to pray simultaneously on the Feast of St. Joseph.

“This is reminiscent of Pope St. Pius V in 1957, who called on all the faithful to pray the Rosary for the defeat of the enemy fleet menacing Europe,” Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Uptown wrote to parishioners. “At the Battle of Lepanto, the Catholic fleet won a great, miraculous victory and saved Christendom, through Mary’s powerful intercession. ”

The event will be at 9 p.m. in Rome, and was initially proposed by the bishops of Italy. The pope made the plea for the rosary at the end of his Wednesday General Audience, which was broadcast from the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, due to a national quarantine in Italy.

Locally, Catholic churches were asked last week by the Catholic Diocese of Dallas to cancel all masses.

“Tomorrow we will celebrate the Solemnity of Saint Joseph. In life, work, family, joy and sorrow he always sought and loved the Lord, meriting the praise of Scripture as a just and wise man,” Pope Francis said in his invitation. “Always invoke him with confidence, especially in difficult times, and entrust your lives to this great Saint.”

“We are led to the luminous and transfigured face of Jesus Christ and His Heart by Mary, Mother of God, health of the sick, to whom we turn with the prayer of the Rosary, under the loving gaze of Saint Joseph, Guardian of the Holy Family and of our families,” he concluded. “And we ask him to take special care of our family, our families, especially the sick and the people who are taking care of them: doctors, nurses, and volunteers, who risk their lives in this service.”

To view the mass, go to https://lacatholics.org/rosary/ .