HPDPS: Two Officers Self-Quarantining As A Precaution After Trips to Colorado

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety March 30 confirmed two officers are self quarantining as a precaution after returning from trips to Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment March 15 issued a statement asking anyone who’s been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week to minimize contact with people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

Highland Park Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lance Koppa said the officers returned before the restrictions, but it was determined the best course of action was to follow the guidelines.

Koppa added that town officials are closely monitoring developments from federal, state, and local officials regarding the novel coronavirus, are following guidelines regarding social distancing and hygiene, and are in talks to have non-essential personnel tele-communicate when possible next week.