Friday, March 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities 

HPDPS: Two Officers Self-Quarantining As A Precaution After Trips to Colorado

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety March 30 confirmed two officers are self quarantining as a precaution after returning from trips to Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment March 15 issued a statement asking anyone who’s been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week to minimize contact with people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

Highland Park Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lance Koppa said the officers returned before the restrictions, but it was determined the best course of action was to follow the guidelines.

Koppa added that town officials are closely monitoring developments from federal, state, and local officials regarding the novel coronavirus, are following guidelines regarding social distancing and hygiene, and are in talks to have non-essential personnel tele-communicate when possible next week.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

Baseball Team Faces Tough Schedule

Todd Jorgenson 0

No. 3 vs. No. 4 at Highland Park Tonight

Chuck Cox 1

HP Lit Fest Hopes For Another Page-Turner

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *